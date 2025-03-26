In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|46 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|163.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-