N8 Thunderstrom vs XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS N8 thunderstrom Xpulse 200t [2019-2024] Brand Enigma Hero Price ₹ 95,000 ₹ 1.4 Lakhs Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 40 kmpl Battery Capacity 2.94 kWh - Engine Capacity - 199.6 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-7 Hrs. -

In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T [2019-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, XPulse 200T [2019-2024] engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.3 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The XPulse 200T [2019-2024] mileage is around 40 kmpl.