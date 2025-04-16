In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Super Splendor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Super splendor
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 80,848
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-