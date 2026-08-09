In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 77,557
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-