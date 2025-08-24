In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. N8 Thunderstrom has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Glamour
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 81,063
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|-