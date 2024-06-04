In 2024 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or GT Force RYD Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the GT Force RYD Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of N8 Thunderstrom up to 90-110 km/charge and the RYD Plus has a range of up to 95 km/charge.
N8 Thunderstrom vs RYD Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Ryd plus
|Brand
|Enigma
|GT Force
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 65,555
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|95 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|4-5 Hrs.