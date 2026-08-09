In 2026 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of N8 Thunderstrom up to 90-110 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
N8 Thunderstrom vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|N8 thunderstrom
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Enigma
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 95,000
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.94 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|2 Hours