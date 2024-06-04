HT Auto
In 2024 Enigma N8 Thunderstrom or Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma N8 Thunderstrom Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price). The range of N8 Thunderstrom up to 90-110 km/charge and the EasyGo Plus has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS N8 thunderstrom Easygo plus
BrandEnigmaFidato Evtech
Price₹ 95,000₹ 95,605
Range90-110 km/charge80-110 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.

N8 Thunderstrom
Enigma N8 Thunderstrom
74 V 30 Ah
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
EasyGo Plus
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
STD
₹95,605*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Wheelbase
1200 mm-
Additional Storage
22 L-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.94 kWh0.36 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,15,0571,00,055
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,57995,605
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,9784,450
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4732,150

