In 2024 Enigma GT 450 Pro or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of GT 450 Pro up to 90-110 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
GT 450 Pro vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gt 450 pro
|Saathi
|Brand
|Enigma
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 86,902
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-7 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.