In 2024 Enigma GT 450 Pro or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of GT 450 Pro up to 90-110 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
GT 450 Pro vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt 450 pro Friend
BrandEnigmaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 86,902₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range90-110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-7 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

GT 450 Pro
Enigma GT 450 Pro
STD
₹86,902*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
1.2 kW1.5 kW
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Wheelbase
1200 mm-
Additional Storage
22 LYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-7 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 LYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,1161,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
86,9021,03,999
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,7144,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0442,328

