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Enigma GT 450 Pro vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2026 Enigma GT 450 Pro or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). The range of GT 450 Pro up to 120 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
GT 450 Pro vs LYF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt 450 pro Lyf
BrandEnigmaHop Electric
Price₹ 86,902₹ 66,535
Range120 km/charge75-125 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.4 kWh1.48 Kwh
Charging Time5-7 Hours2 Hours 45 Minutes

Filters
GT 450 Pro
Enigma GT 450 Pro
STD
₹86,902*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Enigma GT 450 Pro Visual Comparison

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Specification
Wheelbase
1200 mm-
Additional Storage
22 L-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10,Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
120 km
Max Speed
60 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Weight - 68 kg (w/o Battery), Charging Time - 10 Amp Charger - 3.5 Hours, Tested Climbing at 16 Degree, Override Function for Hills, Motor Walking Assistance, Side Stand SensorRegenerative Braking, Park Assist
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
22 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hours2 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh1.48 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,11666,535
Ex-Showroom Price
86,90266,535
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,7140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0441,430

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