In 2026 Enigma GT 450 Pro or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of GT 450 Pro up to 120 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
GT 450 Pro vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gt 450 pro
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 86,902
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hours
|-