In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours.
Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.