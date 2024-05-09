In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.