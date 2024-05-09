In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours.
Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.