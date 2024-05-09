HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Crink V1 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Fz-fi v3
BrandEnigmaYamaha
Price₹ 96,835₹ 1.17 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-49.30 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
Metallic black
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,2641,32,815
Ex-Showroom Price
96,8351,16,500
RTO
2,5009,296
Insurance
5,9297,019
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2622,854

