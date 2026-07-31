In 2026 Enigma Crink V1 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Crink V1 vs Raider Comparison