In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. Crink V1 vs Jupiter Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Jupiter Brand Enigma TVS Price ₹ 96,835 ₹ 73,340 Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5-7 Hrs. - Read Less