Enigma Crink V1 vs TVS Jupiter

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Crink V1 vs Jupiter Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Jupiter
BrandEnigmaTVS
Price₹ 96,835₹ 73,340
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26485,313
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83573,340
RTO
2,5005,867
Insurance
5,9296,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2621,833
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease
Cons
Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

