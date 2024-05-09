HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCrink V1 vs Storm ZX

Enigma Crink V1 vs Tunwal Storm ZX

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour.
Crink V1 vs Storm ZX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Storm zx
BrandEnigmaTunwal
Price₹ 96,835₹ 0.9 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity-60 V
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
Storm ZX LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,2641,02,800
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83590,000
RTO
2,5006,300
Insurance
5,9296,500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2622,209

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
    KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
    9 May 2024
    Vida V1 Pro sits above the V1 Plus in the lineup.
    Vida V1 Pro road test review: Might be the perfect scooter for you
    9 May 2024
    The Vida Advantage after-sales package is available for V1 Pro owners and will be free till April 31, 2024
    Hero launches Vida Advantage ownership package for Vida V1 Pro EV owners
    21 Mar 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
    Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
    8 Apr 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Sian Roadster hybrid sports car is Lamborghini's most powerful speed demon yet.
    First Look: Lamborghini Sian Roadster hybrid sports car
    9 Jul 2020
    View all
     