In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Crink V1 vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crink v1
|Saathi
|Brand
|Enigma
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 96,835
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.