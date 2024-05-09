HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Crink V1 vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Dost
BrandEnigmaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 96,835₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,2641,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
96,8351,02,777
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,9294,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2622,301

