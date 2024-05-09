HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 vs SVITCH SVITCH XE

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge. SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.
Crink V1 vs SVITCH XE Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Svitch xe
BrandEnigmaSVITCH
Price₹ 96,835₹ 78,999
Range120 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
SVITCH XE
SVITCH SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh48 V, 11.6 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26478,999
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83578,999
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,9290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2621,697

