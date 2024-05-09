HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Crink V1 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Avenis
BrandEnigmaSuzuki
Price₹ 96,835₹ 86,700
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
Single-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V/ Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,2641,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83586,700
RTO
2,5008,966
Insurance
5,9296,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2622,199

