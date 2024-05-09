In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 86,700 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm PS & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Crink V1 vs Avenis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Avenis Brand Enigma Suzuki Price ₹ 96,835 ₹ 86,700 Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 55.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5-7 Hrs. -