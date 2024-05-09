HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Crink V1 vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Buzz
BrandEnigmaStella Automobili
Price₹ 96,835₹ 95,000
Range120 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26499,161
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83595,000
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,9294,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2622,131

