HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesCrink V1 vs Epluto 7G

Enigma Crink V1 vs PURE EV Epluto 7G

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Crink V1 vs Epluto 7G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Epluto 7g
BrandEnigmaPURE EV
Price₹ 96,835₹ 83,999
Range120 km/charge90.0 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Filters
Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
STD
₹83,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh60 V, 2.5 kwh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26483,999
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83583,999
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,9290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2621,805

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Vida V1 Pro sits above the V1 Plus in the lineup.
    Vida V1 Pro road test review: Might be the perfect scooter for you
    9 May 2024
    The Vida Advantage after-sales package is available for V1 Pro owners and will be free till April 31, 2024
    Hero launches Vida Advantage ownership package for Vida V1 Pro EV owners
    21 Mar 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro, TVS iQube besides several other e-scooters in the segment.
    Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared
    8 Apr 2024
    In terms of design, the V1 Plus and V1 Pro are identical.
    Vida V1 Plus relaunched at 1.15 lakh, costs 30,000 less than V1 Pro
    1 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Sian Roadster hybrid sports car is Lamborghini's most powerful speed demon yet.
    First Look: Lamborghini Sian Roadster hybrid sports car
    9 Jul 2020
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
    Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
    11 Apr 2024
    The eC3 electric hatchback from French auto giant Citroen has miserably failed the recent crash test conducted by Global NCAP where the model managed to get only one star in the child occupant safety test while securing overall zero-star rating.
    Watch: Citroen eC3 EV gets ‘appalling’ zero star safety rating at Global NCAP
    21 Mar 2024
    View all
     