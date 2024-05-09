In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their
price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge.
PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.