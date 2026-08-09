In 2026 Enigma Crink V1 or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Crink V1 vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crink v1
|Elite
|Brand
|Enigma
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 96,835
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hours (100%)
|8 Hrs.