Weight - 68 Kg(w/o battery), Charger - High-Quality Micro Controller With Auto Cut, Charging Time - 10 Amp - 3.5 Hours, Tested Climbing at 16 Degrees, Over Ride Functions For Hill, Motor Walking Assistance, Side Stand Sensor, Boot Space - 22 Litre

Swappable batteries, Auto Repair Button, (Charge voltage 60V/72V), (Input-110V/220V50-60HZ), (Five speed change S-D-L-R-P), Anti Theft Locking System, Keyless Entry, Child Lock