Enigma Crink V1 vs Okinawa PraisePro

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at Rs. 76,848 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours.
Crink V1 vs PraisePro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Praisepro
BrandEnigmaOkinawa
Price₹ 96,835₹ 76,848
Range120 km/charge88 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
PraisePro
Okinawa PraisePro
STD
₹76,848*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh2.0 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26476,848
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83576,848
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,9290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2621,651

