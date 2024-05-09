In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Crink V1 vs SR125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Sr125 Brand Enigma Keeway Price ₹ 96,835 ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 50 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 5-7 Hrs. - Read Less