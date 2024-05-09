HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 vs Keeway SR125

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Keeway SR125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR125 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SR125 engine makes power & torque 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm & 8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the SR125 in 1 colour. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The SR125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Crink V1 vs SR125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Sr125
BrandEnigmaKeeway
Price₹ 96,835₹ 1.19 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-125 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
SR125
Keeway SR125
STD
₹1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,2641,35,598
Ex-Showroom Price
96,8351,19,000
RTO
2,5009,520
Insurance
5,9297,078
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2622,914

