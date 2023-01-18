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Enigma Crink V1 vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2026 Enigma Crink V1 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Crink V1 vs LEO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Leo
BrandEnigmaHop Electric
Price₹ 96,835₹ 84,360
Range120 km/charge95-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.4 kWh1.44 kWh
Charging Time5-7 Hours (100%)3 Hours

Filters
Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
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LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
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Enigma Crink V1 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
120 km95 km
Max Speed
60 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Weight - 68 Kg(w/o battery), Charger - High-Quality Micro Controller With Auto Cut, Charging Time - 10 Amp - 3.5 Hours, Tested Climbing at 16 Degrees, Over Ride Functions For Hill, Motor Walking Assistance, Side Stand Sensor, Boot Space - 22 LitreRiding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off-board charger
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hours (100%)3 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh1.44 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26488,194
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83584,360
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,9293,834
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2621,895

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