In 2026 Enigma Crink V1 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Crink V1 vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crink v1
|Leo
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 96,835
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|120 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hours (100%)
|3 Hours