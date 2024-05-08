HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 vs Honda Shine 100

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Crink V1 vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Shine 100
BrandEnigmaHonda
Price₹ 96,835₹ 64,900
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-65 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-98.98 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹64,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
Automatic4 Speed Manual
Starting
Push Button StartKick Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
Disc-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26477,436
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83564,900
RTO
2,5006,692
Insurance
5,9295,844
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2621,664
Expert Rating
-

