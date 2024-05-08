In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Crink V1 vs Shine 100 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Shine 100 Brand Enigma Honda Price ₹ 96,835 ₹ 64,900 Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 65 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 98.98 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 5-7 Hrs. - Read Less