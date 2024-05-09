In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. Crink V1 vs Dio Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Dio Brand Enigma Honda Price ₹ 96,835 ₹ 70,211 Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.51 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5-7 Hrs. - Read Less