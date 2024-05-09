HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 vs Honda Dio

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.85 PS PS & 9.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Crink V1 vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Dio
BrandEnigmaHonda
Price₹ 96,835₹ 70,211
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹70,211*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V / 3.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26477,828
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83570,211
RTO
2,5005,616
Insurance
5,9292,001
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2621,672
Expert Rating
-

