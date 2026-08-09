In 2026 Enigma Crink V1 or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
Crink V1 vs EHX20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crink v1
|Ehx20
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 96,835
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|60-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|36 V
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hours (100%)
|-