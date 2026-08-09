Weight - 68 Kg(w/o battery), Charger - High-Quality Micro Controller With Auto Cut, Charging Time - 10 Amp - 3.5 Hours, Tested Climbing at 16 Degrees, Over Ride Functions For Hill, Motor Walking Assistance, Side Stand Sensor, Boot Space - 22 Litre

Y (HT Motor) , Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp,Double Battery, Regenerative braking, Fancooled charger, 2 Batteries