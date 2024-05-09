In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Crink V1 vs Xoom 110 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Xoom 110 Brand Enigma Hero Price ₹ 96,835 ₹ 69,684 Range 120 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 110.9 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 5-7 Hrs. - Read Less