Enigma Crink V1 vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Crink V1 vs Xoom 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Xoom 110
BrandEnigmaHero
Price₹ 96,835₹ 69,684
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.-

Crink V1
Enigma Crink V1
STD
₹96,835*
*Ex-showroom price
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Durm
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26483,250
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83569,684
RTO
2,5006,105
Insurance
5,9297,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2621,789

