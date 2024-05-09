In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,684 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps PS & 8.70 Nm respectively.
Crink V1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.