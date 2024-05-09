HT Auto
Enigma Crink V1 vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Crink V1 vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink v1 Ryder supermax
BrandEnigmaGemopai
Price₹ 96,835₹ 79,999
Range120 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-7 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh36 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,05,26483,893
Ex-Showroom Price
96,83579,999
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,9293,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,2621,803

