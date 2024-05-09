In 2024 Enigma Crink V1 or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Crink V1 vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crink v1
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Enigma
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 96,835
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|120 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.