In 2026 Enigma Crink V1 or Gemopai Astrid Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink V1 Price starts at Rs. 96,835 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Astrid Lite Price starts at Rs. 1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink V1 up to 120 km/charge and the Astrid Lite has a range of up to 200 km/charge. Gemopai offers the Astrid Lite in 5 colours.
Crink V1 vs Astrid Lite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crink v1
|Astrid lite
|Brand
|Enigma
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 96,835
|₹ 1.11 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hours (100%)
|2 Hours