In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Yamaha FZ-X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.

Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZ-X engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. Crink Pro vs FZ-X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Fz-x Brand Enigma Yamaha Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 1.36 Lakhs Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 48.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. -