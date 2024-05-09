HT Auto
Enigma Crink Pro vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Crink Pro vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Fzs-fi v3
BrandEnigmaYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.22 Lakhs
Range90-110 km/charge-
Mileage-49.31 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Grey
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Wheelbase
1350 mm1330 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9951,38,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,3061,21,700
RTO
2,5009,712
Insurance
6,1897,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6652,977
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre
Cons
Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

