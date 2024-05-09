HT Auto
Enigma Crink Pro vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Crink Pro vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Fzs 25
BrandEnigmaYamaha
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range90-110 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Wheelbase
1350 mm1360 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh12 V, 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9951,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,3061,39,300
RTO
2,50011,674
Insurance
6,18910,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6653,546

