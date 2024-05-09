In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Crink Pro vs ZX 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Zx 125 Brand Enigma Vespa Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 1.18 Lakhs Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.45 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. - Read Less