In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Crink Pro vs VXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Vxl 150 Brand Enigma Vespa Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 45.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. -