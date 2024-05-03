HT Auto
In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Crink Pro vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Vxl 125
BrandEnigmaVespa
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range90-110 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Wheelbase
1350 mm1290 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9951,47,125
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,3061,32,725
RTO
2,50010,618
Insurance
6,1893,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6653,162

