In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Crink Pro vs SXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Sxl 150 Brand Enigma Vespa Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 45 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149.5 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. -