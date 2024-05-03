In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Vespa SXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Crink Pro vs SXL 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Sxl 125 Brand Enigma Vespa Price ₹ 1.15 Lakhs ₹ 1.37 Lakhs Range 90-110 km/charge - Mileage - 55 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 6-8 Hrs. -