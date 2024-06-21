HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesCrink Pro vs TZ 3.3

Enigma Crink Pro vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink Pro up to 90-110 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Crink Pro vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Tz 3.3
BrandEnigmaTunwal
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range90-110 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Filters
Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3 kW-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Wheelbase
1350 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SingleSingle
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9951,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,3061,15,000
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
6,1890
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6652,471

