In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or SVITCH SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the SVITCH SVITCH XE Price starts at Rs. 78,999 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Crink Pro up to 90-110 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
SVITCH offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.