HomeCompare BikesCrink Pro vs Epluto 7G

Enigma Crink Pro vs PURE EV Epluto 7G

In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at Rs. 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink Pro up to 90-110 km/charge and the Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90.0 km/charge. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours.
Crink Pro vs Epluto 7G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Epluto 7g
BrandEnigmaPURE EV
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 83,999
Range90-110 km/charge90.0 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time6-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G
STD
₹83,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
3 kW2200 W
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Wheelbase
1350 mmCast Alloy
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Seat Type
Single-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh60 V, 2.5 kwh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,99583,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,30683,999
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
6,1890
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6651,805

