In 2026 Enigma Crink Pro or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Crink Pro up to 90-110 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
Crink Pro vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crink pro
|Elite
|Brand
|Enigma
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours (100%)
|8 Hrs.