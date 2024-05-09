In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving
range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 99,708 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Crink Pro up to 90-110 km/charge and the iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge.
Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours.