In 2026 Enigma Crink Pro or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink Pro up to 90-110 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Crink Pro vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Crink pro
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Enigma
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|90-110 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.96 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|6-7 Hours (100%)
|6 Hours