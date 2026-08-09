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Enigma Crink Pro vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2026 Enigma Crink Pro or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Crink Pro up to 90-110 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
Crink Pro vs Evoqis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Crink pro Evoqis
BrandEnigmaOdysse Electric
Price₹ 1.15 Lakhs₹ 1.18 Lakhs
Range90-110 km/charge90-140 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.96 kWh-
Charging Time6-7 Hours (100%)6 Hours

Filters
Crink Pro
Enigma Crink Pro
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Lite
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Wheelbase
1350 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
90-110 km90 km
Max Speed
80 kmph75 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
3 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Motor Walking Assistance, Side Stand Sensor, Boot Space - 18 LitreMotor Cut-off Switch
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours (100%)6 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.96 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9951,30,803
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,3061,18,000
RTO
2,5009,440
Insurance
6,1893,363
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6652,811

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