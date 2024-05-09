In 2024 Enigma Crink Pro or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Enigma Crink Pro Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively.
Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour.
Crink Pro has a range of up to 90-110 km/charge.
The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl.